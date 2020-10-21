Mr Paa Kofi Ansong, a Member of the Council of State, has advised the youth to learn from elderly citizens to make better decisions in life.

He said reading books, listening to stories and experiences from persons who had done well for their nation, selves and family, gave the upcoming generation the needed guidelines to plan their lives better.

“It affords one the opportunity to see the successes and failures of the previous generation and pick inspiration,” he said.

He said this at the launch of a book christened, “Crossing the Bar; the story of Daniel Opong Amoafo (DO) an educationist”.

He said life was a learning process right from birth to old age and that the coming generation should patiently go through the right laid down processes to attain successes.

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwah, Chief of the Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces, said Mr Kofi Otutu Adu Labi, the Author, had creatively packed 90 years of life experience of “DO” into 153 pages as a ready resource for the-up-and-coming ones.

Coating from Reverend Professor Mrs Ivy Drafor Amenyah’s endorsement statement in the book, he said “young people today want to get things fast but there were no shortcuts in life. Success is achieved one step at a time and by being diligent in small things before the big things come our way”.

Mr Adu Labi appealed to all elderly statesmen to chronicle their life experiences for the benefit of the younger generation.

He said it formed one of the ways to remain relevant in the lives of the younger generation.”There are many looking for answers to life’s questions and some guidance in responding to challenges and obstacles in life,” he said.

He said writing was the opportunity to help shape the lives of others.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the book would be given to support institutions including; Lepers Aid Committee, Okyerebea Scholarships of Abiriw, Victory Evangelism Fund of the Victory Congratulation of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Frafraha and the Scholarship Scheme of Dansoman Emmanuel congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Mr Daniel Opong Amoafo (DO) the 90 year old celebrant, speaking via a telecast, expressed his gratitude to all who had contributed to make the book a reality and “prayed the blessings of God and long life upon all participants.”