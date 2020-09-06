Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah, Accra West Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has advised Christians to learn how to live together peacefully.

He said no individual was made to succeed alone and that everyone needed the “right people” to launch on the path of growth and prosperity.

“Life is such that you cannot stay alone. You need to be sharpened by someone. Everyone’s effectiveness is connected to someone else,” Bishop Owusu Ansah said this when he commemorated his 27 years of marital success.

“As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend” and “ just as a blunt knife can only be sharpened with iron and not wood, people who keep the right company will be sharpened,” he stressed.

Bishop Owusu Ansah said quality friendships must involve people who helped each other to reason or think deeply, stayed alert, and took proactive decisions.

“You need to keep friends who can be bold enough to tell you the hard truth at times even if you wouldn’t like it. Don’t render yourself unapproachable and untouchable. A knife must first touch the iron before being sharpened. In the same way, you must sometimes accept hard counsel to bring out the best in you,” he added.

Bishop Owusu Ansah called on couples to make quality communication a key part of their relationship and seek clarity where they lacked understanding.

“Most families have broken down today because the partners involved have placed themselves above counsel. Some women don’t respect their husbands because they are well educated and earn higher incomes.

“Some men too lack basic communication skills and fail to effectively communicate family values and rules. Good communication shouldn’t necessarily involve shouting. Just be clear, simple in your presentation and straight to the point,” he said.