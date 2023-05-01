Let’s love each other to keep Ghana intact – Rev. Gbeku

Reverend Matthew Gbeku, Abuakwa District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost, has appealed to Ghanaians to continue loving one another to help keep the country together.

He said there was no need to discriminate based on race as we are one people with a common destiny.

“Love and respect each other and never underrate anybody in this life, for tomorrow is unknown,” he said.

Rev. Gbeku said this at Ho-Fiave Central Assembly of The Church of Pentecost in the Ho Municipality during Church Service.

Reading from Hebrews 13:1 and Romans 12:9-10, he said, “Let brotherly love continue.”

“Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good. Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honour.”

He advised the congregation to reposition brotherly love everywhere they were for maximum impact.

Rev. Gbeku, urged them to emulate Barnabas, who served both as a sponsor and mentor to Paul.

“Go and look for Paul, who is bewildering in the wilder land and bring him to the house of God; who knows that Paul would be an Apostle tomorrow.”

The Abuakwa District Pastor, also charged the congregants to keep with the Church’s doctrines, especially payment of Tithe and honour it faithfully as it was a covenant with God.

He said the members, who honour it religiously would not want in life as God would open the heaven doors for them.

Rev. Gbeku, who was once an Elder of the Church at the Fiave Assembly before ordained as Pastor, asked the congregants to worship God with humility and faith and it shall be well with them.