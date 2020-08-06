The Watch Your Tongue (WYT), a team of volunteers, have embarked on street peace campaign to emphasise the need for electioneering campaigns devoid of hatred before, during and after Elections 2020.

The campaign dubbed: “Help Maintain Ghana’s Peace,” also aimed at sensitizing drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and other road users to be wary of their utterances and attitude in their daily actions.

The campaign hinges on: “Think Right,” “Speak Right”, “Act Right” and “Write Right” concepts.

Police Sergeant Kwasi Ofori-Appiah, the Founder of Watch Your Tongue, who led a team of volunteers to engage people along the streets at Kaneshie and Madina Zongo said the education programme would be extended to other parts of the Country.

Sergeant Ofori-Appiah said many people’s daily activities move them out of their comfort zones, and they might not have the opportunity to listen to the radio or watch TVs, and even check social media for information, hence the decision to create awareness on the streets and in traffic which is their area of operation.

He said it was important that all classes of Ghanaians were captured to understand the need to protect peace at all cost, saying “we must all work together to help maintain the peace Ghana is currently enjoying before, during and after the general elections.

“No nation has ever thrived in chaotic situations, therefore, it is essential that all support in nation-building through the promotion of peace”.

Mr Benjamin O. Arhin Junior, the General Secretary of the group, said the volunteers had the zeal to continue the traffic awareness in all the regions across the country and to adopt other forms of programmes to ‘Help Maintain Ghana’s Peace’ toward election 2020.

He called on all peace-loving institutions, community leaders, youth groups, keep fit clubs and individuals to join them.