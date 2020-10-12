The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Amasaman Constituency, Felix Adofo, has called on all Ghanaians, mostly the youth to desist from violence during and after the December general polls.

The candidate who made this call after filling his nominations on Friday, 9th October 2020 believes that Amasaman Constituency has been denied a lot in terms of infrastructure and developments.

Speaking after the event, he stated that there will be a major expansion in the agricultural sector and modernize it for all those who are interested.

“I would make sure to collaborate with top foreign partners who are experts in agricultural developments to come on board to promote and lift the agricultural tracker, I will also collaborate with the local farmers who are into the business and collect their data for proper monitoring and evaluation,” he said.

He also added that he will create a scholarship and job opportunity for the youths in the constituency.

“I will create and provide scholarships for needy but brilliant youths in the constituency in order to enable them continue their education or training programs. I will also partner companies to create sustainable jobs for the constituents,” he added.

Amasaman Constituency is believed to be the stronghold of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) but Felix Adofo believes there will be a new twist in the upcoming elections.

Felix Adofo, who has been tagged as a leader of full vision and development reiterated that Amansaman needs a visionary leader like him to change their story.

By: Nicholas Akussah