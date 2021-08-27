Let’s make everyday a sanitation day – GCGL implores Ghanaians

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has implored the citizenry to endeavour to “make every day a sanitation day” to promote environmental cleanliness in the country.

Mr Kobby Asmah, the Editor of The Graphic Communications Group challenged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to strictly enforce sanitation bye-laws and recommended stiffer punishment for non-conformers of the bye-laws.

In a speech read on his behalf at a day’s stakeholder dialogue in line with the Graphic/Zoomlion Sanitation Campaign held in Sunyani Mr Asmah said clean environment contributed to improved healthcare.

He expressed discomfort with the improper and indiscriminate disposal of waste among Ghanaians which consequently choked gutters and water courses contributing to the perrennial flooding in parts of the country.

The GCGL instituted the sanitation awareness campaign, being supported by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management and sanitation firm to create, promote proper sanitation and make Ghana clean.

Mr Asmah noted rapid urbanisation and population growth had brought about several developmental challenges including poor sanitation and solid waste, which required a concerted and decisive approach to tackle.

“We would sustain the sanitation campaign to make Ghana clean by focusing efforts to whip the interest of the citizenry to adhere to good sanitation and environmental practices”, he said.

Oboaman Bofodtia Boamponsem II, the Kurontihnene of the Sunyani Traditional Area praised Zoomlion for the company’s clear vision in helping the nation to manage her sanitation situation.

He, however, asked the company to do more to help manage uncontrolled plastic waste, which remained a nuisance in major cities and towns, and also help segregate solid and liquid waste as well.

Oboaman Boamponsem II noted Zoomlion had been able to transition from government to government, which showed the excellent leadership of the company and called on the company to help the nation to separate her liquid from solid waste.

Mr Adams Mohammed, the Senior Communication Officer of Zoomlion said the company intended to distribute one million households, and appealed to Ghanaians to avoid littering around.

He also called on the various district and municipal assemblies to enforce the sanitation bye-laws in their localities.

Dr Kwabena Kumi, Deputy Director, Clinical at the Bono Regional Health Directorate noted that poor sanitation remained the major cause of water borne diseases, and advised Ghanaians to support the campaign to yield positive and desirable outcomes.

He added strict enforcement of sanitation bye-laws could make a headway towards environmental cleanliness and proper waste management and sanitation in the country.

Dr Kumi reminded the need for Ghanaians to continue adhering to the COVID-19 health safety protocols and restrictions to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the country.