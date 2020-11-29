Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister, has appealed to residents of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis to properly use and preserve lands for the development of the Metropolis and the entire Region.

Speaking at the induction and training programme for new recruits of the Land Use and Spartial Planning Authority (LUSPA) at Sekondi, Mrs Kusi explained that land was a resource that when efficiently put to use could become a means of generating income to enhance good standard of living.

Mrs Kusi indicated that it was only when people learnt to apply proper farming methods and practice proper spatial settlements that they could attract massive investment in the Region.

The Deputy Regional Minister reiterated that if there was efficient development of human settlements, people would be empowered to locally invest in their communities.

She said there was the need for all to take good care of lands and make sure there was space in-between settlements, to ensure benefits for future generations.

To the new recruits, Mrs Kusi advised them to take their work seriously and noted that if they effectively played their roles, it would go a long way to reform the land use and spatial planning system in the Western Region.

She indicated that spatial planning was a key instrument in establishing a long term framework for developing the Region.

Mrs Kusi pointed out that proper use of land and improved land tenure system had to be harnessed and stressed that the government was committed at promoting sustainable development, hence the implementation of effective policies and Programmes.