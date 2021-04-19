The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on all Ghanaians, including those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, to continue to observe all the safety protocols.

“Let us not be complacent and lose our guard given the deadly nature of the pandemic,” Mr Suraka Saani, Old Tafo Municipal Director of the Commission, cautioned.

He said the flagrant disregard for the wearing of nose-masks and the other safety protocols, especially in public places, was not helping in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

Mr Saani, was addressing a sensitization forum for members of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association, at Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region.

He observed that the threats posed by the pandemic were still prevalent, citing the increasing number of deaths recorded since the outbreak.

The country had as of Sunday, April 18, 2021, recorded a total of 771deaths out of the 91, 709 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Ghana Health Service’s portal on the pandemic.

The forum, held under the auspices of the NCCE, was to educate the tailors and dressmakers on the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

It coincided with the annual general conference of the Association.

It, among others, aimed at espousing the importance of the exercise, and also erasing any misconception about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently being used in Ghana.

The forum is part of a nationwide exercise by the NCCE to whip up the enthusiasm of the public to embrace the vaccination programme as the country strived to stem the rate of infection and related fatalities.

Mr Saani said it was not true that the vaccine could lead to infertility or change one’s physical appearance, stressing that studies had proven its efficacy in dealing with the COVID-19.

He explained that it was normal for some people to experience slight side effects after vaccination, but this was not a cause for alarm as it was normal with all other existing vaccines.

The citizenry should as such not hesitate to get vaccinated for their own safety, he advised, adding that expectant mothers and minors were exempted from the vaccination.