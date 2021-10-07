Let’s plant more trees to mitigate effects of climate change – EPA

Madam Sally Biney, the Acting Greater Accra Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has encouraged the citizenry to plant more trees to mitigate the adverse effects of global warming.

“Trees are for life and without it, we cannot survive. Humans derive many benefits from tress and so as we itch to develop, it is crucial the trees and vegetation removed in the process are replaced with sustainability,” she said.

Madam Biney said this at an outreach programme organised by the Client Service Department of EPA, Accra West, for school children on various environmental issues, particularly the importance of tree planting.

The event, which forms part of activities to mark the Customer Service Week, engaged over a hundred students from the Amasaman Cluster of schools.

The event was followed up with the planting of species of seedlings in the schools with support from the Forestry Commission of Ghana.

Madam Biney said trees served as home for birds, protected waterbodies, provided food, served as windbreaks, and prevented soil erosion, useful for medicinal and recreational purposes, amongst others.

She, therefore, advised the populace to replant trees they fell to safeguard the environment.

Mrs Audrey Quarcoo, the Acting Director, Client Relations, EPA, said the weeklong celebration was set aside to show appreciation to clients for the longstanding relationship they had maintained with EPA.

Similar activities are ongoing in all regional and area offices of the Authority.

Mrs Quarcoo said, “The environment belongs to all of us. Let us ensure that we have a safe and sound environment so that the next generation would come and meet a preserved environment.”

Mr George Osei, District Forest Manager, Forestry Commission, Amasaman, said man’s survival depended mostly on trees and that it was necessary to put the right measures in place to protect the environment.

He lauded EPA for embarking on the tree planting exercise and sensitising the public on the need to safeguard the environment.

Mr Osei cautioned citizens against indiscriminate felling of trees, adding that, anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to law.