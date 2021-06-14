The Executive Director of the Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Dr Kofi Bobi Barimah, has urged Ghanaians to conserve the country’s forest cover towards preserving plant biodiversity.

“This is essential for the food security and health of the country while preserving our heritage of traditional medicine,” he said.

He said this when he joined the Omanhene of Okuapeman, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem South, Barimah Asiedu Larbi Sarpong, and other dignitaries to plant a medicinal tree on behalf of the Centre for Plant Medicine Research at Akropong as part of the Greening Ghana programme.

The Greening Ghana initiative, led by the Forestry Commission, aims to encourage Ghanaians to plant more trees to preserve and protect Ghana’s forest cover and the environment.

Incidentally the Centre for Plant Medicine Research had also embarked on a similar initiative to reintroduce some essential medicinal plants, which are at risk of extinction.

Dr Barimah sowed Mahogany seedlings with other dignitaries, who planted variety of seedlings including mango, carcia and citrus.

He also led the staff of the Centre to plant hundreds of seedlings of various plants donated by the Forestry Commission and advised staff on the need to practice re-afforestation.

“Trees are essential for the well-being of our planet, especially for humans, and to us, as a research centre, trees are vital to the work we do,” he said.

Dr Barimah charged the staff to take responsibility in nurturing the newly planted seedlings.

“These seedlings are fragile, hence, I advise that we check up on them regularly and work to preserve our forest cover for later generations and humanity at large. I hope that our time dedicated to this activity today bears fruits in the future,” he said.

