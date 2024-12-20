“Let’s pray for Liberia” – Apostle Ekatso

Revered Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Ekatso, has declared that all believers must urgently pray for Liberia.

Last Sunday, during a church service, Apostle Ekatso had a revelation in which he described seeing the entire country enveloped in darkness and others wailing.

Liberia’s Parliament building was gutted by fire on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, following an anti-government protest on Tuesday.

According to Apostle Ekatso, the West African country of Liberia could face some very turbulent times in coming days and prayers were needed to avert the situation.

“I saw the flag of Liberia down; the country was covered with Black, and the Vice President of Liberia became the President. Their Parliament House was covered black.

“In fact, I saw the people over there crying. Let’s pray for Liberia. I don’t want what happened to Ghana some time ago to happen there,” he said in last Sunday’s sermon.

Apostle Ekatso, also known as the “Spiritual Calculator,” has over the years made some prophecies that have seen light, with many commending him for his unique spiritual sight.

He previously called the Ghana presidential elections for John Dramani Mahama, which came to pass after he garnered over 56% of the vote cast.