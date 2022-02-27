Let’s pray for Russia, Ukraine – Pastor

The Reverend Okoh Lamptey of The Divine Healers Church, District A West 2, has urged the citizenry to pray for peace in Russia and Ukraine.

“… Let’s be together in prayer for both countries, the leaders of the countries, and the citizens as well,” he said, stressing, the war would disturb world peace.

He said this during the Church’s Founders’ Day Celebration on Sunday in Accra.

The Reverend Okah said without understanding and the fear of God, there would not be peace and asked Christians to pray without ceasing for understanding for world leaders.

He called for prayers and support for Ghanaian nationals in Ukraine, especially students and also asked that prayers be offered regularly for members of Parliament and Ghana.