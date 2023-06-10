Let’s Promote Alan’s Donation Platform – NPP Delegate

Patrons at the launching of the ‘Ketewa Bia Nsua’ donation platforms aimed at crowd funding for the Alan for President campaign, have encouraged Ghanaians, especially the Delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to promote the Donation Platforms.

The Donation Platform was successfully launched on June 8, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The ‘Ketewa Bia Nsua’ app was launched in the presence of high government officials and supporters of the former Minister of Trade and Industry Hon. Alan Kyerematen.

Patrons were taken through the processes of using the various donation platforms to support Mr. Kyerematen’s campaign activities with as little as ¢1.

During the launch the obviously enthused patrons were thrilled that the campaign team was able to come up with such an innovative idea to raise funds.

One patron boldly likened the whole process and forms of donation to the credibility of Mr. Kyerematen’s campaign team.

He said “the process for donation has highlighted the credibility of the team and the man himself (Alan Kyerematen)”

He added that, “If Alan was a Bank, I Would Put My Money in Him ” he said.