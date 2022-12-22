Let’s promote peaceful co-existence in Africa during Christmas – Liberian Embassy

The Liberian Embassy in Ghana has extended well wishes to Ghanaians and the Diplomatic Corps ahead of the yuletide, calling for the use the Christmas festivities to advance peaceful co-existence in Africa.

“We should use the occasion to maintain friendship, tranquility, brotherhood and good relations,” Mr. Phillip Garjay Innis, the Minister Counsellor and Head of Chancery of the Embassy, said.

Delivering a Christmas message, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, he said ensuring peace and unity could not be glossed over, especially at a time when the continent was witnessing varied political crises.

“Given the wave of instability in Africa, ranging from insurgency in the Sahel to military coups in the sub-Region, there is the need for us to stay united,” he advised.

Mr. Garjay Innis lauded Ghana for upholding the values of democracy over the years.

“Ghana has been a role model and beacon of hope from Pan-Africanism and institutionalising democratic tenets,” he noted.

He said his country cherished the bi-lateral ties between Liberia and Ghana, saying the two countries had been good development partners over the last six decades.

The Embassy, according to him, would continue to work with the Ghana government to sustain and deepen the existing collaboration between the two countries.