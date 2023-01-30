Let’s protect nature – Horticulturists

Mr Joseph Atanga, a Tema- based Horticulturist, said the signs are clear that humans are killing nature and endangering the eco-system adding; “Our lives depend on nature, we must be conscious to protect it.”

“Nature is warning us through the various mishaps as a result of climate change like flooding, poor crop yields, irregular rainfall pattern, and other environmentally linked disasters, yet we continue to be stubborn and destroying the very foundation of our existence”.

Mr Atanga, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Sunday, expressed concern over the negative interactions between humans and the environment, especially plants.

In the hierarchy of creation, the environment and all in it was created before God created man but gave man authority over everything, however, very little was being done to protect it.

Mr Atanga, who has been in the horticulture business for 23 years, urged the public to go beyond using plants for beautification and study the basic things plants and animals could offer humanity.

Mr Patrick Gyan, who is into landscaping, said foreigners were mostly able to keep plants and flowers for many years, whereas just a few Ghanaians could do same.

Mr. Romanus Awuni, another Horticulturist, said he took customers through some form of education to understand the plants and flowers they wanted to buy, their purposes, and how to nurture them.

“But the secret to some plants can’t be taught, they must be experienced. Plants and flowers talk and perform different functions in man’s life, some prevent bad omen from befalling the owner, and others attract witches and wizards to your compound,” he said.

Mr Awuni advised people who love plants and flowers to seek professional advice before buying, adding; “Don’t just buy because you saw it on someone’s compound”.