Let’s Pursue A Common Goal In Oneness, Unity To Bring Transformation, Development – Alhassan Tampuli

The 2023 edition of the 3-day annual National Muslim Conference officially opened on Friday in Accra, with a call on all Muslims to pursue a common goal with focus on oness, unity as a massive transformation and development tool.

The call was made by Hon. Sulemana Alhassan Tampuli, MP and Deputy Minister of Transport, who spoke on behalf of the President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He commended the delegates for their transformational and development efforts and urged them to identify strategic avenues to address key national issues.

Spearheaded by the National Chief Imam of Ghana, His. Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the opening event saw the attendance of top Islamic leaders, leaders of the Muslim caucus, Members of Parliament, political enthusiasts amongst others.

Being held on the theme, “Promoting Religious Freedom and Rights in Ghana – The Role of the National Muslim Conference,” it is geared towards building sustainable and effective economic potentials, linking opportunities across the globe as well as establishing connections between Arabic countries.

From Friday, 24th to Sunday, 26th November, 2023, at the National Mosque at Kanda, the conference focused on critical issues regarding the various Muslim communities.

Advancing the legal rights of citizens under the laws of Ghana and empowering the Muslim community, Understanding the roles of Muslim MPs in the legislative process in Ghana, Building strong networks; collaboration for community empowerment.

It would also see delegates deliberate effectively on the role of the NMC in safeguarding the legal rights & obligations of Muslim women in Ghana, Ensuring Socio-Economic & political empowerment of Muslims in Ghana and Presentation of the NMC TVET SURVEY report as one of the main steps to activate the economic empowerment strategy.

According to Hon. Alhassan Tampuli, the Muslim community have over the years played sustainable roles in the country’s development.

“Throughout history, the Muslims have played pivotal roles in shaping cultural socio fabric of Ghana. We have contributed to the growth and development of our nation in various field, from education to commerce and from healthcare to governance.” He said.

The Member of Parliament for Gushegu constituency also reiterated the need for the Muslim community to achieve a common goal.

“Our purpose is clear, which is to foster unity among us that across the nation, collaborate with our partners and government, diplomatic nation’s and civil society to secure the royalty and freedom in all spheres of life. By promoting religious freedom, we contribute to larger growth to the nation.” He stated.

On his part, Hajj Inusah Mohammed, the General Secretary of the National Muslim Conference expressed gratitude to the delegates and the various stakeholders for the output.

He also mentioned that, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Nuhu Sharubutu would always protect the rights and freedom of the Muslim community across the country.