The Reverend Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Pastor in charge of the Mount Moriah congregation of the Presbyterian church, has advised Christians to put their gifts and talents to good use.

He asked them not to compare themselves with others or wished they were someone else, stressing, “You cannot be like someone.”

Preaching on the topic: “Equipping the Saints for Ministry in Christ – The role of the YAF member,” Rev. Ayim said everyone had some unique gift and talents.

He, therefore, urged the congregants to eschew laziness and put their skills, talents, and gifts to good use.

“We will account for how we used our talents. Use them such that after accountability God will call you the good and faithful servant.”

The Young Adult Fellowship (YAF) is a generational group within the Presbyterian Church for members between the ages of 30 and 40.