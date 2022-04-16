Let’s Put Spotlight On Humanitarian Efforts – Dr. hazel P Berrard Amuah PhD, Endorses HAG 2022 Awards

Dr. Hazel P. Berrard Amuah PhD, DBA, ACII-UK, the first-ever female HR practitioner to attain a position as CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, has called on organizations to join hands in celebrating unsung heroes and to recognize the things that are making a difference in our societies worldwide.

At the Humanitarian Awards Global 2022, Dr. Hazel: Supporting the Humanitarian Awards Global is an opportunity to celebrate the people impacting life in Ghana, Africa and around the world annually to recognize and honor change-makers with the goal of highlighting the importance of incredible contributions to society.

Dr . Hazel P. Berrard Amuah, the new CEO of Prudential Life Insurance, is a multi-award-winning veteran executive and businesswoman and international speaker with over 25 years of experience in the field.

These awards include Ghana Top 20 HR Professionals Award, Ghana Woman Professional of the Year 2018, HR practitioner of the Year 2019, Africa HR Personality of the Year 2020, Global Leadership Award 2021 and most recently the Award for Excellence in Human Relations and Corporate Service in 2021.

She is an Author, Chartered Insurance, and a Fellow of the Royal Chartered Insurance Institute. She is also a Fellow of the African Leadership Initiative West Africa and a First Fellow among 100 Africans in the Pan African African Leadership Initiative.