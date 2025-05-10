Let’s Reaffirm Our Commitment To Advocating For Better Care For Lupus Patients – CEO Of Mental Health Authority

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mental Health Authority of Ghana, Dr. Pinaman Appau, has urged stakeholders within the health sector to reaffirm their commitment to increasing awareness about lupus, supporting research, as well as advocating for better care for persons battling the disease in Ghana.

She made the call in a statement to mark World Lupus Day this year.

Her statement was in response to a call by the Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation, recognizing the important role mental health plays in lupus healthcare.

Below is her full statement:

World Lupus Day Statement from Dr. Pinaman Appau, CEO, Mental Health Authority, Ghana

“Today, on World Lupus Day, we shine a light on the resilience of those living with lupus, highlighting their journey amidst the purple tones of May, a month of awareness and hope for both lupus and mental health. Lupus may be invisible, but the strength of those who live with it every day is undeniably a testament to their courage, perseverance, and unwavering spirit. Let’s reaffirm our commitment to increasing awareness, supporting research, and advocating for better care.

Together, we can create a supportive environment that acknowledges the unique challenges of lupus, fosters mental well-being, and empowers those affected to thrive. You are seen, you are strong, and you are not alone. Your voice matters.”