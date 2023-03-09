Let’s recognise the instrumental role in breaking digital, technology barriers – Aya Institute

The Aya Institute has called on government, international development partners, academic institutions, business support entities, CSOs and stakeholders to recognise the instrumental role that digital technologies play in breaking barriers.

It said the country must also harness digital technology to advance gender equality, saying, improved digital structures in education, health, business, and general day to day transactions in different aspects of our lives would expand women’s lives and opportunities and bring them closer to better living standards.

In its International Women’s Day message, the Institute in a release said this year’s theme “Digital: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” was significant because it had in the last decade, witnessed new ways of using digital technology to break barriers and closed the various inequality gaps.

It said increasing access to digital technology for women had rippling impact on their businesses and the management of their homes and community through the access to information and data.

“Some women are better able to balance the conflicting demands of work and family through the flexibility and enablement of digital platforms, and so we advocate access in digital technology through the provision of infrastructure, a safe space for women who use digital technology for several uses since it will go a long way to achieve gender equality.”

The institute noted that, Ghana had made significant gains especially in the training and recognition of women in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Innovation through the “Girls in ICT” initiative by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization.

“This initiative is laudable as it recognises young girls excelling in this area and encourages other school girls to participate in this initiative thereby having a better representation ultimately.”

The release said despite the historical and current challenges that women face, women have been consistent in making strides towards their varied goals in life, amidst surviving the barriers and becoming inspirational to other women.

“On this day, we celebrate individual women and pro-gender organizations alike who keep working towards achieving a gender-responsive society through individual and corporate efforts.”