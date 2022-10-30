Let’s rely on God in this time of Economic Hardship – Pastor

Pastor Bright Mensah of the Divine Healers Church, West 2 Assembly, has asked the citizenry to rely solely on God for solutions to the economic hardship facing the country.

He said what the country needed was prayer and faith in God and urged all to take the issues to God in prayer.

Pastor Mensah said this when the Church raised funds to support the less privileged in the Church and society.

“… It is very important to pray and rely on Him (God) for intervention,” he said.

Pastor Mensah led the congregation to pray for Ghana and asked God to bless the citizens.