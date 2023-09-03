Let’s renew commitment to providing quality education – McDAN

Educational institutions are not just buildings but sanctuaries of learning, where dreams are nurtured and futures crafted.

Thus, the need to renew commitment as Government and individuals to providing quality education for growth and development.

Dr Daniel Mckorley, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDAN Group of Companies, said education was not just the transmission of knowledge but key to unlocking the potential of individuals and communities.

Speaking as the Guest Speaker at the grand durbar of chiefs and people to round off the 2023 Oguaa Fetu Afahye, he underscored the need for the country to develop education for progress, and community development.

The colourful festival was on the theme: “Celebrating our educational institutions for enhancing the name of Oguaa.”

Dr Mackorley acknowledged the positive impact of institutions in Cape Coast on many entrepreneurs in the country and called on them to come back to support their alma mater to produce more quality human resources for the country.

“Let us ensure that every child in Oguaa has access to the tools of knowledge and the opportunity to excel. In doing so, we continue the legacy of our forebears who valued education as a means to elevate our community.”

The CEO of McDAN Group of Companies applauded the efforts of educators, administrators, and all those who had contributed to the growth and success of educational institutions, adding that their dedication was shaping the future of Oguaa and the country at large.

He donated an amount of GHC 100,000.00 to support the festival and pledged his commitment to assisting young entrepreneurs in the area.

One young entrepreneur at the University of Cape Coast, who gifted Dr Mckorley a portrait during McDan Entrepreneurial challenge in Cape Coast, received a gift of GHC 20,000.00 as a start up from him.

The annual event holds immense ssignificance for the people of Cape Coast and beyond, drawing participants, mostly indigenes, festival goers and spectators from across the country and abroad.

The Oguaa Fetu Afahye is deeply rooted in the history and traditions of Fantes from Oguaa(Cape Coast) and it is yearly celebrated as a symbol of unity, thanksgiving and renewal of family ties and friendships.

The festival serves as an opportunity for locals to reconnect with their cultural roots and showcase their unique heritage to visitors.

One of the festival’s highlights is the elaborate procession of chiefs and traditional leaders, adorned in splendid Kente cloth and gold jewelery, as they make their way to the sacred shrine to offer prayers and sacrifices.

This ritual symbolizes the bond between the living and the spirits of their ancestors, seeking blessings for the year ahead.

Colourful parades, traditional drumming, and mesmerizing Asafo (traditional warriors) and cultural displays are integral to the festival.