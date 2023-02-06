Let’s resolve differences with Newmont peacefully – Assembly Members

Assembly and Unit Committee Members around the Newmont Ahafo North project enclave in the Ahafo Region have

called on farmers, whose property have been affected by the mine, to resolve all differences and allow the company to effect compensation payment.

At a news conference held at Afrisipakrom, a mining community in the Tano North Municipality, the Assembly Members noted that a lot of progress had been made so far for the company to compensate the farmers and residents whose

properties had been directly or indirectly affected by the mine.

“We are happy to say that there have been a lot of progress, but there still continues to be some challenges that confront the Newmont Ahafo North project, notably among them is the refusal of some individuals granting access to their farms and properties for compensation,” they stated.

The Coalition of Ahafo North Youth, a group comprising Youth Associations in Yamfo, Terchire, Adrobaa, Susuanso and Afrisipakrom, which are the five major communities around the Newmont Ahafo North project in the municipality,

organized the press conference.

“Much as we understand that it is within the individual’s rights, it is also a concern if it inhibits the collective progress of the Ahafo North project and its benefits to the local communities and the youth,” Mr Richard Addai Yeboah, the spokesman for the coalition indicated.

Mr Yeboah, who is also the Chairman of the Techire Youth Association, regretted that “majority of the affected farmers were ready to receive their share of the crop compensation after successfully going through negotiations with

Newmont, but few of the farmers are dragging the issue at court.”

Describing it as a sad situation, he said “many of us are unhappy about the court injunction that has halted the entire Ahafo North project because we need our compensation to begin something decent to fend for our families.”

“It is our understanding as youth, unit committee and assembly members that, there have been many attempts by different stakeholders, including the Ahafo Regional Minister and our chiefs to engage these individuals but find amicable solution, but all to no avail,” Mr Yeboah stated.

“What is baffling is the uttermost disrespect to the five Ahafo North Chiefs by these individuals as they continue to walk out on them at stakeholders’ meetings to tackle the issues,” Mr Michael Boakye Ntor, the Yamfo Youth Chairman,

stated.

He said, “we have noticed the operations of WACAM, a civil society organization, which we can say that almost all these who send the matter to court are all members of the organisations,” Mr Ntor added.

“We don’t want to believe that as a civil society organization, WACAM works to disregard community norms and also to aim at embolden individuals to disrespect their community leaders,” he stated, saying “we are therefore calling

on WACAM to cease all operations in the five communities unconditionally.”