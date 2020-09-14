Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency has appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7 polls in appreciation of his excellent performance.

She stated considering the numerous developmental projects in the constituency and the country at large, coupled with good and pragmatic policies and programmes implemented within the past three and a half years, President Akufo-Addo deserved to be given a second chance to continue with his good governance to sustain and push forward the socio-economic progress of the economy.

Mrs. Prempeh who is also the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection made the appeal at the inauguration of the Constituency’s Election 2020 Campaign Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

She cited many rural communities in the constituency that did not have electricity, potable drinking water, schools and good roads among others were now enjoying such facilities under the good leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

The MP said due to his introduction of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Education Policy, President Akufo-Addo had taken the burden off the shoulders of many parents and guardians who might not have been able to support their children and wards to acquire secondary education.

Mrs. Prempeh appealed to the electorate to vote for her to retain the Tano North seat for the NPP for them to enjoy continuous provision of socio-economic development projects.

Mr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, the Deputy Ahafo Regional Minister who inaugurated the team urged them to bury all personal differences and unite to work harder for both President Akufo-Addo and Mrs Prempeh to win the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections convincingly.

Mr Sekyere, also the MP for Tano South advised the team to be decorous in the electioneering, saying the campaign messages must be well-packaged for the electorate to understand and appreciate well the unprecedented achievements of President Akufo-Addo and vote for him and Mrs Prempeh based on performances and not on personal attacks.

As part of the ceremony, Mrs. Prempeh donated 10 motorbikes to the team to facilitate their movements to the hinterlands to deliver the campaign messages.