Lets revive lost spirit of communal labour – Assemblyman

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipal, honorable Ananpansah, B. Abraham has reiterated the need to maintain good community sanitation in order to prevent the spread of hygiene-related diseases.

Commenting on the recent outbreak of poliomyelitis in parts of the Savannah Region on the Kareyanche Super Morning Show on PAD FM hosted by Anane Beatrice, the Assemblyman who doubles as the Founding Father of the Damongo Youth Parliament (DYP) said most of these diseases which are preventable, are directly linked to poor community sanitation.

He further stressed that poor sanitation can reduce human well-being and impede economic and social development with some 829,000 people in low and middle-income countries dieing as a result of inadequate water, poor sanitation and hygiene each year.

Urging stakeholders to act as such,the young Assemblyman said access to safe and clean drinking water and sanitation are human rights recognized by the UN General Assembly in 2010 and the Sustainable Development Goal Target 6.2 calls for adequate and equitable sanitation for all.

He said it was disheartening to hear about the outbreak of polio in the region at a time we were still battling with Yellow Fever and the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the least we can do as stakeholders and community leaders to secure the future of the children is to join hands to ensure a clean and safe environment, since the reverse can lead to many diarrhoeal diseases, including polio virus which affects children.

Quoting from data, the youth advocate said more than 884 million people globally cannot access safe drinking water and nearly 2.4 billion people lack access to basic sanitation facilities and hence resort to open defecation, a practice that can endanger the safety of drinking water and spread diarrhoeal diseases which mostly affects children.

Whilst calling on colleague Assembly Members, Chiefs and opinion leaders to join hands in reviving the gone spirit of communal labour, he impressed on the local Assembly to work through Zoomlion and other necessary agencies to collect heaps of garbage at the various dumping sites in the Municipality.

He urged the general public to take the ongoing polio vaccination very seriously and get all children vaccinated by making time for the Ghana health service personnel who are doing the door-to-door vaccination

Throwing light on the topic of Teacher-Student relationship in schools,the Assemblyman who is also a Headmaster, indicated that it was against the GES code of conduct for a teacher to engage in any sexual activity with a student once the child is still a student under his care.

This he said, mostly cripple the students academically and emotionally and takes away the concentration of the child from the classroom anytime the teacher was around. He further stated, teachers get married to their student, no doubt about that,but in the course of your professional duty you don’t allow your personal interest conflict with the performance of your official duties.

He concluded by challenging parents to do more sex education at home with their children to enlighten them on the does and don’ts.

Source: Anane Beatrice