Mr John Sackey, the Upper East Regional Manager of Zoomlion has reiterated the need for proper storage and disposal of waste for effective management of the environment.

He said waste generation was a daily activity once businesses and commercial activities were ongoing hence the need for appropriate ways and implementation of best practices for management of it to avoid any health hazards.

He said allowing solid waste to fly around the streets and communities to choke drains in the region had future health hazards for all.

To improve this, he called for a collective collaboration to overcome the daily litter challenges in drains and streets, “no single institution can fund management of solid waste alone”, he added.

He said the introduction of the polluter pay system, where institutions, homes and commercial facilities subscribed to waste bins, was one step to curtail the spread of waste material and helped in proper transportation of it to dumping sites.

Mr Sackey who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga urged all to subscribe to the litter bin system implemented by Zoomlion to keep the country clean.

According to the Manager, though the region was not faring badly, the haphazard littering in communities and on streets was not good.

He said adhering to the polluter- pay -system and willingness of citizens to accept the system and pay for waste generated will also help in keeping the streets and drains clean.

On why street litter bins were absent in the Municipality, Mr Sackey said not until the people changed their attitude towards waste management, the implementation of street bin system would not be effective and reiterated the need for more sensitization to orientate people of such services and to ensure that users did not drop faecal matter in bins placed at public places.

He called on the media and District Assemblies to join Zoomlion carry out public sensitization on the consequences of environmental pollution.

Commenting on the recycling plant for the region, that was launched by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo –Addo, in 2020 in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana, the Regional Manager said the contract had been awarded.

The plant when completed would decompose organic waste into compost, plastic turned into usable plastic and separate metal waste for the dealers to recycle while the leaching treatment plant would take care of the liquid waste.

“The three Northern regions are yet to have a recycling plant, where solid and liquid waste can be effectively managed devoid of health hazards”, he said.