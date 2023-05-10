‘Let’s Ride To Glasgow’ – 2023 UCI Championship Launched In Accra

The Media Launch of Ghana’s participation in the 2023 UCI World Championship in Glasgow, Scotland has taken place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, Chef de Mission of Ghana and General Secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) said preparations have reached an advanced stage and Ghana will be taking part in six out of the 19 events namely; Cycloball, Paracycling, BMX Free Style, Road Race, Track Race and Tam Trial.

He said 8,000 cyclists from 177 countries are expected to take part in the 11 days of non stop competitive action which starts from August 3rd to 13th.

According to Mr. Mohammed who is chairman of the African Cycling Commission as well as Operations Manager at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), this is the first time such a programme is coming up and the UCI, which Ghana joined in 2007 is excited about the participation and media coverage.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, a former cyclist and technical director of the GCF, now the Secretary General expressed that five of the events are qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and he expects Ghana to qualify, however the nation’s strength is in the Para Cycling, especially the Tandem.

He called on the media to promote the UCI Championship which will test Ghana’s cyclists as they also prepare for the 13th African Games to be hosted in Ghana.

“Our experience in Glasgow should inspire us to win medals when Ghana hosts the African Games” he said.

Mr. Shaban hinted that Ghana is hoping to send some traditional leaders to Glasgow to portray the rich culture of the nation.

He thanked the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for naming Cycling as one of the top five sports disciplines at the last Awards Ceremony.

Mr. Abraham Sarberg Antwi CEO of ASA Plus Destinations, a travel and tour company who are sponsoring the GCF said they love promoting the lesser known sports and are also ready to support the federation, cyclists and media to make Glasgow 2023 a memorable event.

He commended Ghana Gas and NLA for supporting their previous events and prayed that they will assistant Team Ghana at the World Cycling Championship.