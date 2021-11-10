Let’s safeguard our communities against violent extremists – NCCE Chairperson.

Mrs Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on stakeholders in the Tolon District of the Northern Region to prioritise the security of their communities against violent extremists.

She said the safety and security of the area was a collective responsibility and entreated stakeholders to develop mechanisms that guarantee their safety.

“Let’s safeguard our communities by being security conscious and be prepared to collaborate with the security agencies.”

Mrs Nkrumah said this during an inter-party dialogue committee meeting aimed at creating platforms for dialogue among political parties and other stakeholders on the effective way to identify early warning signals of extremists, community surveillance and measures to counter radicalization of the youth.

It was attended by representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, security agencies, Electoral Commission, faith-based organizations, people living with disabilities, youth groups and women groups.

It formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana Project funded by the European Union.

Alhaji Abdul- Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director, NCCE said the issues of violent extremism were becoming a global threat that required all hands on deck to ensure the safety of the people.

“Let’s be tolerant and also exhibit a high sense of vigilance in our engagement with foreigners to ensure that violent extremists activities are eschewed.”

Mrs Abdul-Rahaman Hawawu, Tolon District Director of NCCE, said stakeholders needed to continue sensitizing members of their communities on the need to be vigilant on the activities of violent extremists.

She called for collaboration between stakeholders and security agencies to ensure the safety of the people.

Alhaji Mahadeen Baba, chairman of the inter-party dialogue committee, expressed the need for the formation of watchdog groups in the communities in the district to help check crime in the area.

He emphasized that the presence of watchdog groups in the communities would help support the security services to respond to threats in the communities to protect the people.

Participants expressed their commitment to sensitise members of their communities on matters of violent extremism and the need to encourage peaceful coexistence to promote sustainable development in their communities.