Let’s Say No To LGBTQ

In the wake of the controversy surrounding the passage of the anti-LGBTQIA+ by the Parliament of Ghana, I call on the Christian community to support the Bill because Bible frowns on same sex marriage or intimacy. For this reason, no matter the human rights issues that arise from the passage of the Bill, Christians should see beyond that and note that LGBTQ activities are immoral and satanic acts according to the Bible geared towards destroying the institution of marriage and decent family life.

GNB Bible. Leviticus 18:22-26,28-30 teaches that

[22]No man is to have sexual relations with another man; God hates that.

[23]No man or woman is to have sexual relations with an animal; that perversion makes you ritually unclean.

[24]Do not make yourselves unclean by any of these acts, for that is how the pagans made themselves unclean, those pagans who lived in the land before you and whom the Lord is driving out so that you can go in.

[25]Their actions made the land unclean, and so the Lord is punishing the land and making it reject the people who lived there.

[26](26-27) They did all these disgusting things and made the land unclean, but you must not do them. All of you, whether Israelites or foreigners living with you, must keep the Lord’s laws and commands,

[28]and then the land will not reject you, as it rejected the pagans who lived there before you.

[29]You know that whoever does any of these disgusting things will no longer be considered one of God’s people.

[30]And the Lord said, “Obey the commands I give and do not follow the practices of the people who lived in the land before you, and do not make yourselves unclean by doing any of these things. I am the Lord your God.”

So Christians should take note of this. The Bible is our final authority so we must hate what God hates and love what God loves. LGBTQ in Africa is not about human rights issues because it’s against our societal norms and values, our culture and values as well and if care is not taken it will destroy the fabric of our moral society and decent family life.

To this end, Christians must stay united to this call to get President Nana Akuffo Addo to accent the Bill passed by parliament. This is because the majority of Ghanaians (93%) support the Bill while 7% are against the Bill so why should we protect the interest of the few?

I also want to reiterate that the Bretton Woods Institutions such as the IMF which has caused more harm than good to the economic prosperity of Africa cannot stand in the way of the passage of this Bill using the aids and conditionalities since the dictates of our moral society is not tied to aid and conditionalities but to the dignity of a just society that frowns on immorality.

Arise and Shine! A duty call to all faithful Christians.

About the author: Dr. Michael Richmond Smart-Abbey is a Christian Theologian and Apologetics, Christian Writer and Author, and Executive Director, of Biblical Advocacy and Christian Theology Institute, Ordained minister of the Gospel by the Association of Independent Ministers of Great Britain. He’s a Security and Governance Expert and Political Analyst.