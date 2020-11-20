Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East constituency on Friday, called on the beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBcO) to show appreciation by voting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections.

He asked them to also sell the achievements and social intervention policies of the government to the voting masses in their respective communities.

Interacting with beneficiaries of the NaBCo at a forum held in Sunyani, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh emphasised the programme had helped alleviate the plight and enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the beneficiaries, hence the need for them to appreciate by voting and also ensuring that President Akufo-Addo won the election.

He advised the beneficiaries to also make good use of the opportunity the government had created for them saying with hard work and discipline they could easily get employment in the formal sector.

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh told them more than 800 beneficiaries of the programme who attended the forum that their output and attitude towards work would determine whether they could acquire permanent jobs in the formal sector or not.

Mr Seth Cudjoe, the Sunyani Municipal Coordinator of NaBCo explained the forum was organised to teach and guide beneficiaries to use the permanent work portal created by the national secretariat of the programme.

He noted government was determined to provide permanent employment for the beneficiaries, and called on them to join the electioneering and canvass votes for President Akufo-Addo to win the December 7, polls.

This will pave the way for President Akufo-Addo to form the next government and provide job opportunities for the teeming unemployed graduates, he added.