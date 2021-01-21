Nana Ama Ampomah, the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Ghanaians to support the underprivileged in society to create equal opportunities for them to develop.

She said such people deserved love and protection and must not be left behind because of their circumstances, which could change with a little support and care.

Nana Ama Ampomah was speaking after donating assorted food items to the All Nations Charity Home at Ayigya in Kumasi to commemorate her birthday.

The Women’s Organiser also presented solar lamps, street lights and toiletries to the Home after which she dined with the kids.

Accompanied by some NPP activists in the Kumasi Metropolis, Nana Ampomah had fun with the children who could not hide their joy as they danced to contemporary music.

“I am happy to see this day and to share the same with these kids because they deserve the love I have enjoyed from my parents,” she stated.

She encouraged others to pay regular visits to orphanages to give them hope and contribute to their upkeep, saying that it was a collective responsibility of the citizenry.

Reverend Philip Kwasi Nyamekye, Head of the Home, applauded her for extending a helping hand to the children and asked for God’s guidance and protection in all her endeavours.

He particularly thanked the NPP Women Organiser for the street lights which he said would improve visibility in and around the Home at night.