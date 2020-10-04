Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Kodzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has called on the citizenry to show a high level of maturity in the upcoming elections.

He said it was important for every Ghanaian, especially politicians, to ensure their actions and inactions protect the prevailing peace in the country.

Rt Rev Dr Ofori said this in a sermon at a burial service held for the late Mr Joseph Mliwomor Woanyah on Saturday.

The late retired educationist was the father of Mr Makafui Woanyah, the Volta Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Moderator said peace could be achieved through love and concern for one another, noting that “we’re called to visibly demonstrate love.”

He touched on the parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible and admonished all to consider everyone as neighbours and extend unconditional love to them, emphasising that there would not be total peace without love.

Rt Rev Dr Ofori said to invite divine favour, one ought to spread love and kindness and not hatred because “you don’t know the favour of God on that person you’re trying to harm and by so doing, you end up courting the anger of God.”

The burial service was attended by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister and his Deputy, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Regional and Constituency Executives of the NPP and a host of other dignitaries.