Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong Manso

The Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, has encouraged Ghanaians to keep faith in God and speak positively in these trying times.

He said negative utterances only showed low level of faith in God and must not be entertained.

Rev Manso who was delivering a sermon on Sunday said negative comments retarded national development.

“Such comments can affect an individual psychologically and this will not benefit the country. Having psychological problems can negatively affect your level of production at your workplace, which can retard the country’s development,” he said.

The General Superintendent said some Christians also forgot the existence of God when they faced certain life challenges and tended to seek diabolic means to solve those challenges.

That, he said, “would rather generate multiple problems for you. Seek the face of God and the positive changes you are seeking in your life would be manifested”.

Rev Manso assured Ghanaians of the consistent blessings of God in their lives and the country when they had faith in God and did His will.

He encouraged the citizens to continue adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus.

