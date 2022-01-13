Let’s start the year with spiritual empowerment – Pastor

Pastor Joshua Obeng, Resident Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC), has urged Christians to start the year on a good note by fortifying themselves with spiritual empowerment for a successful year.

The Pastor who was addressing journalists about the visit of Dr. Mensah Otabil, General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) to the CCC for its annual spiritual empowerment programme, said how well one started the year would determine his or her fate for the year.

The two-day programme, which is scheduled for January 13 and 14, according to Pastor Obeng, had always been a useful encounter between the renowned Pastor and the Christian community in the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs.

“As a church, we place emphasis on how we start the New Year and that is why almost every year, we begin with spiritual empowerment exercise which has always been graced by the presence of Dr Otabil, a seasoned man of God who teaches timeless truths,” Pastor Obeng intimated.

He said apart from shaping the minds of people to live right, the word of God also had the potential of healing the sick and providing hope to the hopeless in society.

“Those who will be grounded in the knowledge of God’s word and prayer will not miss their way in the year,” he stated.

The Resident Pastor reminded Ghanaians that the COVOID-19 virus was still lurking and continued to wreak havoc across the world and stressed the need for strict compliance to the safety protocols.

He said the CCC and for that matter, Charismatic Churches believed that taking the COVID-19 vaccines was godly and a civic responsibility of every citizen.

He noted that, “Taking the COVID-19 vaccine is not only Godly but a sign of responsibility and the church must not stop anyone from taking the jab because we need to be alive to do the work of God and help in the soul winning efforts of Christ Jesus.”