Let’s stop bushfires to save life, property – Fire Commander

Mr Martin Kpatsi, the Kadjebi District Fire Commander, has appealed to Ghanaians, especially palm-wine tappers, to stop bushfires to help save lives and property from destruction.

The District Commander explained that bushfire could cause multiple direct impacts on life, property and on the survival of fauna.

He said the phenomenon also impoverished the soil by destroying organic matter in the soil and increasing leaching, as well as wind and water erosion.

Mr Kpatsi in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, in their preparation in combating bushfires and other domestic fires as the harmattan sets in, said they have formed Fire Volunteer Brigade at Poase-Cement, Dzindziso and Dodo-Fie communities to help educate residents on the need to prevent fires.

He said the effects of bushfires are far reaching, as large areas of land and nature are destroyed, wild animals and people are killed, homes burnt down, livestock and agricultural lands are threatened or destroyed.

Mr Kpatsi, who is an Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADO) I, said the devastating impacts of bushfires on plants, animals, and ecosystem, could not be over-emphasised, that was why they planned to form more of such groups in the district but were financially constrained.

The ADO I said the amount of smoke that entered the air could also exacerbate or cause respiratory problems.

He, therefore, advised everyone to be cautious in handling fires during the harmattan season as “fire is a good servant, but a bad master.”