The C.E.O. of Pribet Group of Companies Mr. Prince Lamptey Tetteh is calling on the president of Ghana His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to do something about the current social media trend ”Kumerica” before it takes root and cost the country as a whole.

The young Ghanaian business executive believes the way people are subscribing to the ”Kumerica” trend is contumely to the culture, naming and struggles of the towns in Kumasi.

”A lot of things went into the naming of towns in Ghana which mostly includes our ancestors struggled and fought for the survival of the town. So these towns and cities are named for reasons which tells the stories of the people and must be kept for the upcoming youth and generation to learn from. We must preserve our culture and heritage for our children to learn from it”, he said.

”Secondly, I don’t know why we should be comparing ourselves to the Americans when we should be proud of who we are and what we stand for in the world. The Europeans even envy our African cultures and heritages, so I see no reason why people have started changing their ways of life-style and names of the towns in Kumasi”, he added.

He also advised that if it is for entertainment purpose, then it should stay in that scenes and should not move beyond the boundaries of that scenes.

” Please His Excellency and the Otumfuo need to draw the line and do something to prevent ”Kumerica” trend from getting rooted as it can easily diffused or spread from one region to another and can also spark tribal conflict”, he appealed.