Let’s stop political hatred and focus on development-Akatsi South MCE

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, has underscored the need to avoid engaging in unnecessary political issues and focus on community development.

He said every individual had a political party of preference “but the need to collectively focus on our community’s growth and progress must not be compromised by politics.”

Mr Nyahe made the appeal in a community engagement tour by his outfit at Atidzive in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The encounter was aimed at interacting with the community members on some issues of development affecting them.

It also serves as a platform to educate community members on things of importance such as, local governance, security, and others.

Mr Nyahe disclosed that a good leader must welcome the ideas of every good citizen geared towards development and unity regardless of their political background.

He encouraged residents of Atidzive to put aside the ‘I am NPP and they are NDC’ slogan “if we want development.”

He also appealed to the traditional authorities to remain proactive on societal issues such as conflict, misunderstanding, land litigation, and others and must be addressed within their strength.

Mr Nyahe appealed to the youth of the area to respect their elders and work hand in hand with them and assured them of solving some challenges facing them together with the Member of Parliament for the area.

Togbui Begla Atidzehlor V, the ‘Dufia’ of Atidzive, emphasised the need to embrace the spirit of unity in the area and called on residents to remain committed to the development agenda of the area.

He also disclosed that he would report to the appropriate authorities on acts of indiscipline and criminal offenses by members of his community.

Mr Mawuli Tekpor, the Atidzive Town Development Committee Chairman, expressed concern about some unacceptable behaviours, such as the use of illegal drugs by some youth in the area, and called for pragmatic efforts to address the canker.

Superintendent Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, asked participants to partner the police service to fight issues of criminal acts in the area as his outfit was poised to eliminate miscreants in the area.

Mr Albert Yevu, assembly member for the area disclosed to the MCE, some challenges in roads, electricity, health equipment, educational materials, and others.