Madam Monica Ahulu, an Officer at the Social Welfare Department in the La-Nkwantanang Municipality, has called for a stop to violence against the vulnerable in society but rather there must be safety nets in place to support them.



“You shouldn’t be silent about any form of violence near you, especially Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), because it could affect the future of the youth and ruin their respective lives,” she said.

Madam Ahulu, who was a facilitator at community sensitisation programmes held at Oyarifa and Bawaleshi on ways to end Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, said members of the communities had a vital role to play in reporting SGBV issues to the relevant authorities for offenders to be penalised.

The programme, organised by Global Action for Women Empowerment, in collaboration with Accelerated Rural Development Organisation, attracted community members including opinion leaders and the youth.

It was on the theme: “Enough! Empowering Women, Girls, Boys, and Men to take Positive Action in ending Gender-based violence in Ghana.”

Mr John Mensah, Assemblyman of the Oyarifa Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said many members of the community were ignorant about laws that frowned on SGBV.

He said the programme would help shape the attitude of members and prepare them to play their roles to curb the menace.

Mr Mensah, however, bemoaned the behaviour of some community leaders, who shielded perpetrators of violence and called for a change in attitude.

The sensitisation programme is part of a series of activities to be implemented as part of interventions in addressing SGBV.

It is funded by the European Union and spearheaded by a consortium made up of Oxfam IBIS (Denmark), Oxfam Ghana, Oxfam Liberia, Foundation for Community Initiative, WiLDAF/Ghana and WiLDAF Mali.