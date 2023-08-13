Let’s support Alonsi to boot out Agalga – Former NPP Chair

A former Upper East Regional Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mrs. Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, has called for support for Mr. Thomas Kofi Alonsi to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa North Constituency, Mr. James Agalga.

She said even though Mr. Alonsi, the unopposed Parliamentary aspirant for the Constituency had the capacity to capture the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, the support of all Constituents, and not only NPP members was needed to comfortably win the seat.

She said the aspirant, who contested the seat in the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and lost to Mr. Agalga with about 5,234 vote difference, was well-known and marketed to capture the seat for the NPP in the 2024 elections.

“Once Alonsi has already been marketed, and is a former District Chief Executive for Builsa North who knows the Constituency well, let’s all rally behind him,” Mrs. Chigabatia, also a former MP for the area, said.

The NPP stalwart, who doubles as a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, made the called in a media interview at Chuchuliga, a community in the Builsa North Municipality.

She said Mr. Agalga had held on to the seat for 12years, and insisted that it was time for a change to bring the much desired development to the area, and create job opportunities for the teeming youth.

According Mrs. Chigabatia, Mr. Alonsi, the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, was the best person to represent the Constituency in Parliament, “As Director-General, he has helped a lot of people in the Constituency, and that is why I am proud of him.

“He has done something massive that I admire, and that is the opportunities he has given to many youth in the Constituency. At least he has reduced the level of unemployment in Builsa North.

“So you can imagine what he will do if he becomes the MP. Some people claim he helps NDC people, but are those people not also Builsas,” Mrs Chigabatia quizzed.

She emphasized that “We are into politics for development,” and recalled some of her contributions in the education and health sectors in the Constituency when she was MP from 2004 to 2008.

Mrs. Chigabatia expressed gratitude to delegates and supporters of the NPP in the Constituency for the massive support Mr. Alonsi received when he submitted his form to contest the Parliamentary primaries in the area.

“I want to thank them. The massive turnout showed that Builsa North Constituency is crying for change, and I pray that with the campaigns that have started, come 2024, the NPP will take the seat,” she said.