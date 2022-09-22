Let’s support Basic schools to enhance teaching and learning – Ernest Egyir

Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ernest Egyir Foundation has appealed to graduates, old students to collectively use their resources to assist Basic schools to improve quality education in the country.

That, he said, was part of corporate social responsibilities needed from citizen as way of contributing their quota to the socio-economic development.

Mr Egyir made the appeal at the Rededication of Saltpond Methodist Junior High School(JHS) Block which had been left dilapidated for many years.

He said there was the need as citizens to give back to society, institution and other bodies to help resolve pertinent issues confronting growth and improvement of the educational sector.

The CEO of Ghana CEOs Network explained that it was time graduates channel more resources to their basic schools adding that when the foundation becomes strong the result would be brighter.

Hence, the need as old students to endure their basic schools got the needed educational facilities and logistics which would create an enabling environment for the students.

“ We begin from basic school and we need to support them for education to improve”he said

Mr Egyir appealed to the Regional Manager of Methodist Education Unit to always post teachers from the Methodist church to its school to help inculcate the virtues of Methodist Church in the students.

The Ernest De-Graft Egyir Foundation is a Registered Limited By Guarantee(LBG) foundation committed to providing support for underprivileged people.

Rt Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam, the Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church in his remark called on citizenry to emulate the gesture of giving for development of the country.

He said that basic schools have over years provided the country with highly respected personalities but suffer assistance as all student tend to support only second cycle schools.

Reverend Andam advised student to take advantage of technology to match the computerized world but desist learning bad materials that comes with computer.

He called on Parents to correct evil behaviors that their children learn from their peers to enable them.

Madam Comfort Acquah, the Headmistress of Methodist JHS, Saltpond expressed gratitude to the Ernest Egyir Foundation for such kind gesture.

She pleaded the management commitment to sustain and maintain the facility well to achieve the intended purpose.

The Headmistress called on old students of the Methodist school to come to their aid to provide various infrastructural works needed by the school such as furniture.

She appealed to them to come furnish the schools library and computer laboratories with logistics that could make it functional as the school lack computers, and among others.