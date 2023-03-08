Let’s Support EC to Deliver Effectively – Paul Twum Barimah Advises Ghanaians

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah has call on Ghanaians to give their maximum support to the electoral commission to deliver its mandate effectively.

The legislator said the support of the good people of Ghana will invigorate the electoral commission to apply all the laws, rules and regulations without fear or favour.

Speaking in an interview with this paper in an interview he said reposing confidence in the electoral commission would strengthen the commission to efficiently and effectively deliver perfectly on its mandate.

He indicated that since 1992, the electoral commission has organised presidential and parliamentary elections to the satisfaction of all political parties due to the massive support and trust it receives from the people of Ghana and urged

Article 46 of the 1992 constitution provides that” in the performance of its functions, the Electoral Commission shall not be subject to the control or direction of any authority” except as provided in the constitution or any other law not inconsistent with the constitution.

The electoral commission operates to provide inputs for the formulation of policies; Ensure the development and implementation of guidelines for the conduct off training; developing and reviewing training manuals, modules, curricular and programmes for all electoral activities and ensure the development and implementation of an effective training evaluation systemIt also operates to ensure the coordination of training programmes. recruitment and training of officials for all electoral activities; Liaising with other training delivery institutions and other fellowship awarding bodies for delivery of training programmes and exercising oversight responsibility over the Electoral Commission Training School.