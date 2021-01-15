Madam Janet Edna Nyame, the Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, on Friday charged regional directors of the Centre for National Culture to reposition as a reliable, efficient and formidable force to support government to deliver.

She said this would help bring cultural issues to the forefront and enhance government’s allocation of resources to those areas for the promotion and preservation of culture towards national development.

Madam Nyame stated this at the End-of-Year Review Meeting of the Commission, which saw the adoption of strategic solutions towards the development of the Ghanaian culture.

The review meeting also served as a platform to appraise the performances and activities of the Centre for National Culture, identify implementation challenges or gaps, and adopt strategic solutions towards the future through effective forecasting.

Madam Nyame said the Ghanaian culture and creative industry deserved a strong public institution, which would provide competent leadership and guidance to its numerous enterprises and operations.

She expressed the hope that the directors would take advantage of the opportunities and confront the responsibilities bestowed on them to build the cultural sector.

Mr Otoo Langmagne, the Director of Human Resource at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, called on the directors to forge partnership with other institutions to promote cultural activities in their various regions.

He said even though culture was pivotal in the country’s development, the Commission’s budgetary allocation was meagre.

The presentation focused on the Commission’s 2020 Budgetary Performance and Internally Generated Fund, activities and other performance indicators and Human resource management.

Others were the operations and agreements on the Centres’ lands and the way forward and the 2021 planned activities and other performance projections.