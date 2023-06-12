Let’s support government’s environmental restoration agenda – MCE

Mr. Abraham Kwame Antwi, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Oforikrom, has appealed to Ghanaians to support the Government’s efforts in restoring depleted forests.

He said the joint actions by all stakeholders could propel the country to achieve higher outcomes rapidly, explaining that if more tree seedlings were planted over a period, the chances of survival would be more.

He was speaking after planting some trees to mark the Green Ghana Day at Emena M/A School in the Municipality.

The Assembly, according to the MCE, was mapping out strategies to improve tree cover establishments while enhancing local climate change adaption as well as fighting poor environmental issues.

It would continue engaging religious and social organisations to educate the masses on the need to plant trees and properly manage sanitary conditions.

The Assembly planted close to 2000 varied tree seedlings, including coconut, guava, royal palm, weeping willow, mahogany and ofram to mark the Day.

Mr Antwi said the trees planted in the previous years to mark the Green Ghana Day were doing well and was hopeful in the next few years Kumasi would achieve its glory as the “Garden City of Africa” christened some decades ago.

The Assembly distributed trees to all schools in the area and took the pupils through the planting exercise.

Mr Antwi was hopeful that as the school authorities guided the students to nurture the seedlings, it would foster a more responsible generation who were environmentally conscious.