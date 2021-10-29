Let’s support security agencies to ward off threats – NCCE

Ghanaians have been urged to volunteer information on suspicious activities of individuals and groups to the security agencies, as part of their civic responsibilities, to help ward off threats.

Madam Margaret Konama, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said that would enable the security agencies to foil any attempt of violent extremism, as was being witnessed in some neighbouring countries.

At an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee meeting at Asawase in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, she said every citizen had a stake in the security of the state and must make it a priority to complement efforts of the law enforcement agencies.

The meeting was to sensitise stakeholders on violent extremism as part of a national campaign by the Commission, in collaboration with the National Security Ministry, to prevent such occurrence.

The campaign, which also seeks to promote national cohesion and peaceful co-existence, is funded by the European Union (EU).

Representatives of political parties, youth groups, Persons with disability, Muslim communities, the Clergy and security agencies attended the meeting.

Madam Konama said Ghana was in a region where extreme violence and terrorism were common hence the need for the citizenry to be vigilant, especially at public spaces.

She said activities of extremists had led to the death of innocent people and called on Ghanaians to contribute to national efforts to avert the occurrence of such mayhem in Ghana.

She said it was important for people to be security conscious even at the community level in order not to compromise the security of the citizenry.

Mr Mathew Agbenu, the Municipal Director of the NCCE, reminded the participants of the crucial roles they could play to influence their respective constituents to contribute to the maintenance of peace, law and order.

He urged them to promote peaceful co-existence and national cohesion as leaders of their various groups in the interest of national development.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bala Jibrim, the Municipal Police Commander, who took the participants through the Public Order Act 491, explained the importance of notifying the police ahead of organising any public event.

He said the Act was to enable the police to determine whether the event could endanger peace and security as well as to help provide adequate security for it.