Let’s Sustain Public Confidence In State Institutions – Rev Opuni-Frimpong

Sustaining the public’s confidence in our state institutions is critical to the survival of Ghana’s democracy and all must all strive towards that.

He said confidence and trust in state institutions and justice for all irrespective of Creed or status, must be the foundation of our democracy.

Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, former General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana and coordinator of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, said at a public lecture in Koforidua, organized by the Akuapem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) as part of the activities to commemorate the Presbytery’s centenary anniversary.

It was on the theme was “The Church as an Agent for Consolidating Democracy, Economic Transformation and Social Equity in Ghana: Prospects and Challenges”.

He said it is in the light of this that we as a people, party, or group must take statements made by persons we have entrusted key positions as caution and endeavor to rise to the call.

Referring to a statement made by the Minister of National Security on the judiciary recently, he was of the view that the security minister had made a salient point and must be taken in good faith.

Rev Opuni-Frimpong said the responsibility of pursuing economic transformation and social equity in Ghana was the responsibility of all leaders and not only those who had been elected or appointed by the state.

Leaders of the church and all other religious groups have equal responsibility to play their roles as social partners amplifying the unheard voices in society.

Mr Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister said, the church could not be overlooked in the national development agenda.

He described the lecture as a revelation and a call to duty for all Christians to impact in society with a focused agenda.

The Akuapem Presbytery is one of about 40 presbyteries of the PCG and it is headquartered at Akropong-Akuapem.

As part of the centenary celebration, the presbytery is raising funds of about Gh300,000 cedis to build a 6-unit Junior High School block at Kwaboanta, a farming community in the Ayensuano district.