Let’s Take Ghana Netball To The Next Level – Rev. Nikoi At WISA Awards

Reverend E. D. Nikoi, President of the Ghana Netball Association has appealed to corporate Ghana to support the Ghana Netball team as they prepare for international championships and the African Games.

Speaking at the 9th Women In Sports Association Achievers Awards last Saturday at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium, he said “My dream is to make Ghana Netball one of the best in the world. Our goal is to be among the best five in Africa and among the best 10 in the world” he expressed.

He urged sports journalists not to look at only football and leave other sports like netball.

Rev. Nikoi who is a Board Member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) commended the management of WISA and Ghandour Cosmetics for supporting women and girls who are doing well in sports.

He was supported at the Awards Ceremony by the GBC Netball team, which is the first team to be formed in Ghana.

Other staff of GBC at the Sports Department (GTV Sports Plus were also honoured.