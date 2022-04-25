Let’s Think Dev’t First, Not Partisan Politics – Edem Agbana Charges Afife Youth

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC, Edem Agbana has urged the youth of Afife in the Ketu North municipality to desist from creating division among the community along party lines.

He was speaking as a guest at the 2022 Deviza celebration held at Afife E.P school park on Saturday April 16th, 2022.

The durbar which was organized by the Afife Evergreen Youth Association (AEYA) is an annual event which brings Afife Natives together.

Speaking at the event, the assertive youth leader and an indigene of the Afife traditional area, Hon Edem Agbana made a passionate appeal to all the youth to unite and contribute to the development of the community instead of fighting along partisan lines.