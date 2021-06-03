“Let’s Tour Ghana”, a Takoradi-based Tourist Club to promote and project domestic tourism has in partnership with Hausa Tours embarked on a trip to the Volta Region.

The trip, formed part of the mission of the Club to tour all the 16 Regions of Ghana and also to become the leading promoting entities of tourism-related activities in Ghana.

Their tour experience saw members visiting the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary, Wli Waterfalls, and Mount Afadja, popularly known as Afadjato in the Volta Region.

The first destination for the trip was at the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary where members of the club were given a brief history about the Mona Monkeys.

The Wli Waterfalls was a sight to behold as most of the members had a feel of the waterfalls, bathed, and enjoyed every drop of water that fell from the rocks.

Sharing his experience on the tour, Mr Isaac Kofi Arthur, President of Let’s Tour Ghana Club said the mission of the Club was in line with the vision of the Government to ensure that Ghana became the leading hub of tourist-related activities to the rest of the world

“We see the President is fully focused on pushing Domestic Tourism and we are here to serve as a backbone to the President’s initiative and agenda for the promotion of Domestic Tourism.