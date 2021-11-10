Let’s unite and build the Cathedral to glorify God – Palmer- Buckle

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer- Buckle, the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, has called on the general public, particularly, Christians to unite and build the National Cathedral for the Lord.

He said the Cathedral would serve as a symbol of thanksgiving and gratitude to the Lord for his mercies and peace showered unto the country over the years.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle who is the Vice Chairman of Board of Trustees, made the call in Cape Coast at the launch of the Central Regional Fund Raising, towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

The launch, the first edition of the Regional Fundraising across the country, is geared towards raising an appreciable amount to support the building of the Cathedral in the country.

He said the construction of the National Cathedral was dreamt by the President of the Republic but had been entrusted to the Christian family of Ghana.

“It was therefore imperative that all Christians support to fulfill the pledge to promote Christianity in the country and beyond”.

Archbishop Palmer- Buckle called on Ghanaians to collaborate with the Board of Trustees and Committee members to make the dream a reality.

“Peace is a blessing gifted us by the Almighty God, therefore let us build the cathedral to honour Him “

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister giving the welcome address, said the main purpose of the Cathedral was to provide space for national events of religious nature.

She urged all and sundry to contribute their quota to the President’s vision to promote national development.

Mrs Assan pledged the Region’s unflinching support and assistance to the Regional Committee to ensure the National Cathedral was built to praise the Lord.

Revered Dr Joyce Aryee, the Executive Director, Salt and Light Ministries and a Member of the Board of Trustees, said that Christians constituted about 70 percent of the country’s population.

“At least one million of the number could devote themselves to donate 100 Ghana Cedis every month for three years to support the project”.

She charged religious and traditional leaders to explain and advocate the need to build the Cathedral to their members to assist the project in that direction.

Rev Dr Aryee reiterated that the committee had open their doors widely to everyone who has been touched by the spirit to donate any amount in supporting the construction of the Cathedral.

The launch was graced by high profiled personalities including Odeefo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, Rt Rev Richardson Aboagye Andam, the Chairman, Local Council of Churches, Central Region.

Others were Apostle Thomas William Essilfie, the Regional Committee Chairman of the National Cathedral and all Metropolitan, Municipal, District, Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Region among others

The MMDCEs donated an amount of GH¢ 110,000, while the Regional House of Chiefs supported with GH¢ 20,000, while the Regional Minister donated five thousand.