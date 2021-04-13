The Queen mother of Adibiawer clan in Ada in the Greater Accra Region, Naana Adikie Adi has called on the youth to unite and embrace government initiatives for the development of Ada and Ghana.

“We hold the future as leaders and our dedication starts from now, but not when we grow old,” she said
At a card playing tournament organized by the youth and sponsored by Mr. Daniel Mckorley CEO of McDan group of companies, the Queen mother told the youth that the time when people opposed developmental projects in the Ada land was over.

“I am part of the youth, but have been given the nod to be a Queen Mother and this is the time we have to accept projects that will develop our state for generations yet unborn to also benefit because Ada is lagging behind in terms of development,” she said.

Nene Seth Amornortey Nangua, chairman for Tekperbiawer Think Tank committee also charged the youth to get involved in development projects at Ada.

The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

